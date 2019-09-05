Xenophobic attacks : Create sound economic grounds for citizens - Fmr. UN adviser to African leaders

A former governance adviser at the United Nations (UN) Prof. Baffuor Agyeman Duah is calling on African leaders to do more in providing sound economic grounds for their citizens following xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
According to him, if African leaders do not create conditions to make their countries safe for citizens to prevent them from traveling to other countries for greener pastures such attacks will continue to occur in countries.
Speaking to Starr FM, he said: ''If individual African countries do not try harder to create conditions to make their own countries safe for their own people to aspire for what they want in life,then these issues are going to be great obstacles. The last time it happened in South Africa, truck drivers from Zimbabwe, Malawi and elsewhere were all affected and that affected the free trade we are yearning for.''
The South Africa High Commissioner Lulu Xingwana also asked African governments to create jobs for their citizens to discourage them from traveling to South Africa for better lives.
“And this starts from poverty, all of our countries must create jobs and opportunities for their people so that we don’t all flock to one country because the one country would not be able to cope. If all of us were coming to Ghana, would you cope? Would you?”
“That’s why I say it’s crime, it’s poverty, in Ghana in South Africa, in Zimbabwe, in Nigeria everywhere. And then people will leave these countries and any other country and think they can find something in South Africa,” she said.
The High Commissioner also said foreigners sell fake goods in South Africa.
Prof. Baffuor Agyeman Duah also criticized the South African High Commissioner to Ghana's responses to concerns over xenophobic attacks in her country
According to him, the diplomat could have chosen a different approach in communicating.
''On this call, she was not as diplomatic as a diplomat should be. The attacks are consistent and that is where the problem seems to be. Every ambassador would speak just like the SA ambassador spoke. She put the whole issue in global context which is correct.''
