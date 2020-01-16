Ya-Naa calls on Akufo-Addo to intervene in Nanton chieftancy dispute

The overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the Nanton Chieftancy crisis cautioning any delay will make work done in Dagbon useless.
According to the Ya-Naa, the President must swiftly intervene to bring about peace in the area, because some acts of the people want to undermine the peace and security at Dagbon which will finally bring all his efforts to maintain peace in the area to nothing.
The Ya-Naa today paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House for the first time since his enskinment last year.
In a speech read on behalf of the Ya-Na, he indicated that he is committed to addressing all chieftaincy crisis in the Dagbon.
''Mr President, by the spirit of this title we want to entreat you that the problem at Nanton is stretching the peace and unity that you have worked so hard to build for the people of Dagbon. We want to appeal to you once again to send your singular efforts and that of stakeholders by bringing to an end the unwarranted and lawless town of Nanton. As an act which is undermining peace and security at Dagbon and bringing all your efforts at Dagbon to nil.I thank you for all you have done for Dagbon.''
The President in response said he will work with the security agencies to resolve the Nanton chieftaincy disputes and also work with the traditional rulers especially with the Ya-Na to bring the Nanton chieftaincy dispute to an end.
''I will resolve any outstanding crisis in Nanton. It is evident that great things lie ahead of Dagbon and the stewardship of Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II . There are many developmental projects ongoing in the region. The fruits of these development can only be appreciated by the people of Dagbon if the peace there is nurtured and maintained. Development can never take place in an atmosphere of confusion and chaos.''
The Ya-Na was enskinned last year after 18 years of protracted dispute, there is finally peace at Dagbon.
In April last year, some residents of Nanton blocked roads leading to the town in protest over the enskinment of Nanton Naa- Mahamadu Bawa, as the new chief of the town, by the overlord of Dagbon and this has led to series of conflicts in the Dagbon area.
