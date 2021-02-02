You can't afford to miss Tsatsu Tsikata's cross-examination of Jean Mensa, it will be the climax of the petition- Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, one of the spokespersons for the petitioner John Mahama says Ghanaians should not miss the cross-examination of EC boss, Jean Mensa by lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata.
According to him, the cross-examination will settle all matters regarding her declaration of the December Presidential results.
"You can't afford to miss it that will be the climax of this petition."
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, he said: "People should wait for the cross-examination of Jean Mensa by lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, that day certain things will be settled."
He said issues about her declaration that is was a mistake or a slip of which the figures had been corrected on different occasions will be settled.
"We will see whether it was a slip or just a mistake."
Meanwhile, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana and NDC Member, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will mount the witness box for former President John Mahama in the ongoing 2020 election petition hearing today, February 2, 2021.
Dr Kpessa-Whyte is one of the two representatives of the petitioner stationed at the National Collation Centre (‘strongroom’) of the First Respondent (Electoral Commission), during the presidential election held on December, 7 2020.
In his witness statement, he said “I testify in support of the petitioner’s case as contained in his petition.”
He said as one of the petitioner’s representatives in EC’s “Strongroom”, “I noticed many material irregularities during the entire process of the December 7, 2020 presidential election.
Dr. Kpessa-Whyte said consequently, he and his colleague representative at the “strongroom”, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, brought the “many material irregularities” to the immediate attention of the petitioner and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party on whose ticket the petitioner contested as candidate for the office of President in the presidential election.
Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a witness for the petitioner, after presenting his witness statement and has since been cross-examined by the Respondents’ lawyers and discharged by the court.
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the presidential election results and a re-run of the election between himself and his opponent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Second Respondent in the petition.
The petition is also seeking a mandatory injunction, directing the First Respondent, the Electoral Commission to proceed to conduct a second election between the petitioner and the 2nd respondent as required under Articles 63 (4) and (5) of the 1992 constitutions.