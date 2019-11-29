"You stole my heart and I've never wanted it back", Lordina's lovely birthday message to John Mahama

Former first lady Lordina Mahama has written a lovely birthday message for the former President and Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.
Lordina Mahama in a twitter post said, "You stole my heart and I've never wanted it back. Your captivating love & care for us, has left no doubt that I'm the luckiest woman alive to be loved by you."
"Happy birthday my love. I promise to stand by you for many more birthdays to come. #JMat61 #HappyBirthdayJM"
Former President John Mahama today, November 29 turned 61, and as part of ways to appreciate him, his wife Lordina Mahama has wished him on social media for his profound love for her.
