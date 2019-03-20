Ghanaians spend more time on porn sites- Alexa ranking reveals

Alexa reports show that Ghanaians spend more time on pornographic websites.
Alexa is a global ranking system that utilizes web traffic data to compile a list of the most popular websites, the Alexa Rank.
The lower your Alexa rank, the more popular (for example, a site with the rank of 1 has the most visitors on the internet).
Alexa ranks Xvideos which is a porn site 52nd in the USA.
The ranking says Ghanaians spend an average of 8 minutes 13 seconds on the most visited website which is Google, Ghanaians spend an average of 14 minutes 23 second on the 13 most visited website which is a pornographic site.
This is not surprising to many as some believe the easy accessibility of the internet is the root cause of this.
Others also attribute this to the bad moral several youth have picked up recently.
Recently the School of Medical Sciences of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology conducted a research which showed that pornography is the leading influence on sexual behaviour among Ghanaian youth.
A 2014 study by the University of Cape Coast found 97 per cent of Ghanaian youth uses pornographic materials daily, weekly, monthly or once in a while.
