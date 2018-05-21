How to build a strong romantic relationship

In the wondrous and fascinating world of romance and relationships, there have been foundations and elements that ensure success. Though each situation is unique on its own, there have been things that have undoubtedly worked for couples in the ‘game of love’.
We all seek a healthy and lasting relationship, and building habits together can ensure that you and your partner coexist, and conquer the obstacles that may surface. The reality is, relationships need to be worked on, and it requires a mutual effort and understanding between the couple. Despite the circumstances and challenges that can arise, practising these habits can aid you on the journey of a successful partnership and romance.
Let’s explore the 6 daily habits that have been the staple of relationships. Although they aren’t laws to abide by, they are certainly something to consider in the endeavour of a long-lived, harmonious love that we as human beings seek to fulfill
1. Date Nights
Date nights are an immensely important component of relationships, as they bring excitement to the typical days we may otherwise live. Considering the schedules that we as adults have, date nights add an element of elation for yourself and your partner, changing the day-to-day scenery and exploring the world out there together. Date nights don’t need to be the conventional ‘dinner and a movie’, in fact, it’s important to try new things, and keep it fresh. Going out and seeing new places and trying new things can strengthen your bond, as you experience them together in a new environment. It’s vital to devote a certain amount of time for each other amidst the busy lives we live and add a little bit of adventure to your days and life together.
2. Don’t Stop Flirting
Flirting is a natural way of expressing your interest and affection in your partner. Though it may be a lot more evident at the beginning of your relationship, it’s important to keep it going even as you start to get more comfortable and settled. With comfort, comes more ways you allow yourself to express your feelings, and the flirting should be kept alive to keep it passionate and romantic, and as a reminder. Keep the spark alive by being playful and bubbly with your partner, and keep the energy going that will ensure a powerful and lasting excitement.
3. Do The Dishes
I know, it isn’t the absolute most fun task, is it? However, household chores are something that is unavoidable, and your contribution to it can really be appealing and attractive in the eyes of your partner. One person can’t carry the load of duties, and you should divide the chores and work together as a well-oiled machine. You’re a team, after all. Though there may be days where you aren’t up to it or aren’t feeling so well, you will have each other’s backs and make sure you knock down the tasks that stand in the way of your quality time. Show initiative, take responsibility and help as much as you’re able; you’ll be surprised just how admirable it is to your partner.
4. Travel Together
Traveling is important not only for self-growth and discovery but in the building of your relationship together. Seeing and exploring the vast depths of the world will allow the both of you to break down walls and barriers together and discover things you wouldn’t necessarily in your everyday lives. It even begins with planning your travels together which allows you to discuss and create plans in unison and be on the same page. It’s crucial to give yourselves things to look forward to, and the options are infinite when it comes to travel. Practising budgeting together and taking hold of responsibilities that are involved with traveling is important and essential to the building of your trust and relationship in the long run. Don’t hold back and start exploring and planning, it will surely benefit you both in a multitude of ways.
5. Compliment Each Other
Complimenting your partner is a rather effortless gesture as expressing your obvious interest should come with ease. You’re with the given individual for a reason, and it’s important to let them know how and what you feel, genuinely. Putting a smile on your partner’s face is something we all strive for and a compliment will almost certainly do the trick. Appreciate them, thank them, and show your recognition as it will uplift their spirits and keep them as happy as they deserve to be.
6. Be Honest
Arguably the most important and crucial habit in a relationship is honesty. Be transparent with your partner and always maintain a level of honesty between you. There shouldn’t be any secrets or hidden things because trust is everything, and it’s important to maintain it. Always be upfront about your feelings and if something happened or is bothering you, address it right away. It’s vital to not keep anything between you and treat your partner as a best friend you can confide in. Communication is absolutely key. Always be honest and keep the trust strong and alive, as it is a major foundation for a lasting love and relationship.