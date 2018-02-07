10 simple ways to make your Val’s day memorable

So you've been together a while and want to do something special with your significant other to celebrate your love on Val's day, but are short on ideas. We've got you covered with our list of the most romantic things to do on Valentine's Day, from super-sweet gestures to fun suggestions for unconventional couples.
Make heart-shaped food together on Val's day.
Pizza, strawberry pie, eggs in a basket, cupcakes...your imagination's the limit on this one. Up the romance factor by making finger foods (heart-shaped mini quiches, anyone?) and feeding them to each other.
Play hooky on Val's day
Take the day off from work and enjoy some R&R. Have breakfast in bed, do a crossword together, and go see a matinee movie. Reminisce about how and why you two first fell in love.
On Val's day get to know each other better over a bottle of wine.
Once the booze is flowing, ask each other these 36 questions scientifically proven to break intimacy barriers. Some you may already know the answer to ("How's your relationship with your mother?") while others are hypotheticals you've likely never posed ("If you could wake up tomorrow having gained one quality or ability, what would it be?").
Write love letters to each other.
If you've never done it before, now's the time to put in writing why your partner is so special to you. Tell them which of their qualities you most admire, how they make you feel, and why you fell in love with them. Get inspired by these famous love letters throughout history.
Recreate one of your favorite dates.
Maybe it's the drive-in where you first kissed or the restaurant where you celebrated becoming homeowners—pick a place that's special to your history as a couple and go back.
Give each other a massage.
Grab a bottle of body oil, set the mood with candles and soft background music (try Spotify's Spanish Guitar playlist), and give your partner at least 30 minutes of massage therapy. They can thank you by returning the favor.
Take a class together.
Is there a skill you both want to brush up on? Learning something new together is a great way to bond. Try a cooking class, dance lesson, or golf clinic, or visit CourseHorse.com for more ideas.
Send your partner on a treasure hunt.
If gift-giving is your love language, send your significant other on a scavenger hunt dotted with trails of rose petals and handwritten clues to find their Valentine's Day present. For ideas, check out Pinterest.
Take a bath together.
For a bubble bath worthy of a honeymoon suite, surround the tub with candles, sprinkle rose petals in the water, and set a tray of chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of champagne within arm's reach.
Make beautiful music.
No worries if overtly romantic gestures aren't your thing. Book a room at your local karaoke bar and have fun singing duets like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream," Gwyneth Paltrow and Huey Lewis's "Cruisin'," and "You're the One That I Want" from Grease.
