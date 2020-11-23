2020 election: Akufo-Addo now bathing in corruption- Mahama

Former President and flagbearer for the NDC, John Mahama says President Akufo-Addo is now bathing in corruption.
Speaking to party supporters in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, John Mahama said in 2016 the NPP made so much noise about corruption and tagging his administration as corrupt but they are now the most corrupt administration.
He explained that most of the corruption allegations are of people close to the President.
"All you see is corruption at the time we were in office they tagged us with... of corruption and they made so much noise about it. Today the President is bathing in corruption because the allegations of corruption are of people close to him that is why I said he is bathing in it."
John Mahama urged the party members to vote massively for the NDC to win the 2020 elections.
John Dramani Mahama also said any government official who made any monetary gain from the Agyapa Royalties deal should be getting ready to refund it.
Mahama said he will retrieve those monies if elected president in the 2020 polls.
According to him, the NDC government will be compelled to implement recommendations made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on the deal if those who benefited fail to return the monies back to the state.
He explained that the Ghana Gold Company that his previous administration wanted to use to monetize the country’s gold royalties was 100 percent owned by Ghanaians.
He argued that the Agyapa deal was shrouded in secrecy to short-change Ghanaians.
“The difference is that, the proposed Ghana Gold Company was going to be 100 percent owned by the government and the people of Ghana and not the Agyapa one. With the Agyapa deal, Ghana owns only 51 percent and 49 percent held by other people we don’t know. Ghana Gold Company was being registered here in Ghana but Agyapa was registered in an offshore tax haven so that the identities of the shareholders will be hidden. Civil society organizations and right-thinking Ghanaians have all expressed misgivings with this Agyapa deal. And I have said and my advice to president Akufo-Addo is that, they should desist immediately from signing that deal because as we have said clearly, we are going to oppose it, and we will do everything legitimate to frustrate that agreement in the interest of Ghanaians.”
“If I become president and by the will of God, I will become president, I will not respect that agreement. They should bring that agreement back and hold a meeting with civil society organizations, the chiefs, and all the stakeholders to whom that gold royalties belong and let us achieve consensus on how we want to monetize our gold royalties and every penny that has gone underhand will be retrieved. I assure you. So they (government officials) should return those monies.”
He made this known at the Bosomkyekye community within the Mampong constituency of the Ashanti Region on Saturday, November 21, 2020.