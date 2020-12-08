2020 Election: Francis Xavier Sosu wins Madina seat 

The NDC PC for the Madina has won the parliamentary race for the constituency.
NDC parliamentary candidate for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu won against the NPP’s Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface.
Mr Sosu polled 61, 274 while Boniface had 46, 525.
Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu ahead of the elections launched the madinajobcenter.com website to solve the high unemployment rate in the constituency.
Unemployment has been the bane of the youth in Ghana, who are unable to get jobs after graduating from school. However, to solve this issue, the aspiring MP for Madina Constituency has taken steps to provide employment opportunities and apprenticeship training to the people in his constituency.
The online job center is a central point where job seekers can apply for jobs and connect with people for business growth. The website also grants the opportunity for people to develop their skills through apprenticeship.
Speaking after the launch of the project on Sunday November 29, Lawyer Francis Xavier disclosed that he has been able to strike partnership deals with institutions abroad.
According to him, the Human Rights Lawyer said the companies are willing to come to Ghana to offer training to people who are interested in learning a skill.