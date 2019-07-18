2020 election : I'm hopeful of winning Madina seat - Sidii Abubakar

A former National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sidii Abubakar Musah, says he is hopeful of winning the Madina parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020.
According to him, Madina constituency had always been represented in parliament by NDC until in 2016, when the NPP used “divisionary tactics,” to confuse the constituents to win the seat”.
“I am, therefore, optimistic to win the seat on NDC’s ticket come 2020, after winning the party’s primaries in August, Insha Allah”, he stated.
Mr Sidii told the Madina Chief, Alhaji Baba Seidu, when he paid a courtesy call on him at his palace yesterday, July 17, this year, to seek for his blessings after he had filed his nomination to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries on August 24, 2019.
“I am here at your palace to officially present my nomination forms for the upcoming NDC primaries in the constituency. I am confident of winning the primaries and wrestling power from the clueless New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020”, he explained.
The constituency, Mr Sidii said, needed a unifier who can bring everyone on board to campaign on issues, convincing everyone to vote for the NDC.
On his part, the chief commended him for interest to lead Madina, urging him to campaign on issues devoid of insults because it is an internal contest.
The Chief Imam of Madina, Sheikh Abdallah prayed for him and his team for Allah’s protection and guidance in the cause of the campaign.