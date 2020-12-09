2020 Election: NDC petitions EC over alleged irregularities 

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has petitioned the EC over what they described as alleged irregularities in the December polls vote collation.
Addressing the media at the headquarters of the party in Adabraka, Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otukonor said they have currently dispatched the petition to the EC.
He explained that some of these irregularities came from the Ashanti region but the EC refused to address the concerns and certified the Ashanti region results.
He also sent a strong warning to the EC that they will not accept the result of any flawed process.