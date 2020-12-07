2020 Election: Victory is within sight but we can't relax - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says they are confident of victory in the ongoing polls.
NDC's Director of Elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the party is not happy with some developments in the voting process.
He made allegations of some EC officials working to ensure the NPP government wins the election.
READ ALSO: EC removes polling officers tampering with ballot papers
"We have picked up information of several electoral malpractices, the EC is deliberately doing this to ensure the losing NPP government wins the election so we are very vigilant. Victory is within sight but we can't relax we will do all we can to protect the ballot and ensure a smooth victory for the NDC".
The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Otokunor also said there is an attempt by the EC to undermine the electoral rules just to see the NPP win.
"The new system by the EC has loopholes and it is defective just to save the losing Akufo-Addo to win. We have received reports from Ayawaso Central that a polling station has been moved to the house of a member of parliament and all attempts to get it out proved futile."
A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.
In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).
Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.