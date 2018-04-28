2020 NDC flagbearer: God will choose for us - Mahama

Former President of Ghana John Mahama says God will select a right person to lead the NDC into the upcoming general election in 2020 to reclaim power from incumbent NPP government.
Speaking to NDC members in Kumasi on April 28, 2018, during the party’s 8th Unity Walk, John Mahama said:
“God himself will choose someone to lead us. And I know that when that person is selected, by the grace of God, we will be victorious in the 2020 election.”
Former President John Mahama has severally refused to state whether he intends to run for president in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.
According to John Mahama, his focus at the moment is on contributing towards the party’s restructuring and healing process to make the NDC a stronger force in the elections.
However, several members of the NDC including, Nadowli-Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi, former MP for La-Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale among others, have given indications they may contest the flagbearership position.