2nd slot means 'second coming' of Mahama - Peter Otokunor

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor says the 2nd slot which the party picked during the balloting at the EC headquarters means the 'second coming' of John Mahama.

According to him, they came for the second slot and they got want they came for.

Earlier during the balloting process, he raised concerns about the transparency of the EC but that was ignored and the process continued.

The NPP on the other hand which picked the 1st slot said it shows that Akufo-Addo has been the first in all things including development and it will make it very easy for identification.

Below are the arrangements on the ballot paper.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP 1st

John Dramani Mahama – NDC 2nd

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM 3rd

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP 4th

Akua Donkor – GFP 5th


Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP 6th

Hassan Ayariga – APC 7th


Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG 8th


David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC 9th

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP 10th

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP 11th

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate