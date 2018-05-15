34 aspirants file for NPP national executive positions

Thirty-four prospective candidates were able to file their nomination successfully at the headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) by close of day two on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
The day two marks the closure of the submission of forms for those who would want to contest the various positions of the National Executives of the ruling NPP.
On the first day of the submission, which was Monday, May 14, 2018, 19 prospective candidates were able to file their nomination successfully and on Tuesday, 15 prospective candidates filed successfully, bring the figure to 34.
Most of the aspirants who picked the nomination forms to contest the upcoming national executive elections at the party’s delegates conference in Koforidua had to get people from all the ten regions to endorse their forms.
At the end of the final day at 5 pm on Tuesday, 15 candidates, Henry Nana Boakye for the National Youth Organizer, Joyce Konokie Zempare for National Women’s Organizer, Rita Talata Asobayire for the first vice chairperson and Stephen Ayensu Ntim for the National Chairman filed their nominations.
The rest were Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong for the vice chairperson, Kamal-Deen Abdul for the National Youth Organizer, Ali Suraj for the Nasara Coordinator, Michael Omari Wadie for the First vice chair and Ken - Wuud Nuworsu for the for the vice chair.
Others were Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa for the Nasara Coordinator, Kwabena Oppong Frimpong for the National Treasurer, David Kankam Boadu for the National Chairman, Abraham Obeng Amoakohene for the National Ttreasurer, Mary- Posch Oduro for the National Treasurer and Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo for the Nasara Coordinator.
19 aspirants file NPP nominations forms successfully
On Monday, May 14, 2018, nineteen prospective candidates were able to file their nomination successfully.
They are Alhaji Aminu Abu who is contesting the Nasara Coordinator, Sadik Nabicheing for the national Organizer, Dominic Kweku Edua for the National Youth Organizer/
The rest were Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia for the First Vice chairperson, Abdulai Iddrisu for Nasara Coordinator, Kate Gyamfua for the Women’s Organizer and Richard Ahiagbah for the General Secretary.
Others are George Isaac Amoo for the First Vice chair, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahaman for the National Chairman, Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama for the National Treasurer and Nana Bediako for the National Youth Organizer.
Fredrick Fredua Antoh for the First vice chair, Freddie Blay for the National Chairman, Sammi Awuku for the National Organizer and Kwabena Amankwah Yeboah for the National Treasurer.
The remaining are Baaba Gado, Sulemana Abubakar , Alhaji Sule Mussah and Sheriff Dannsa, all for the Nasara Coordinator.
Vetting of the candidates begins on Thursday, May 17and ends on Friday, may 25, 2018.
The NPP’s National Delegates Conference is scheduled to take place at the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua on July 7, 2018.
