56 to vie for Greater Accra NPP positions Saturday

Fifty six (56) people will be competing for the Greater Accra Regional executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come Saturday, April 21, 2018.
In all, ten positions are at stake for all the aspirants for competitions at the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra.
The positions are chairman, 1st vice chairman, 2nd vice chairman, the secretary and the assistant secretary.
The rest are organizer, women’s organizer, youth organizer, treasurer and the Nasara Coordinator.
Eight candidates are contesting each of the positions such as 1st vice chairman, assistant secretary and the Nasara Coordinator.
Three people are contesting the chairmanship race; five are contesting for the 2nd vice chairmanship race while the secretary position is being contested by three people.
The organizer will be a contest between four people; women’s organizer will see five women while the youth organizer will be a battle between five people.
The treasurer position will be contested by six candidates on Saturday.
The chairmanship race is being contested by Divine Otoo Agorhom, Alfred Boye and Achibold Cobbina who is also the Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director.
The 1st vice chairman is also being contested by Nana Yaw Gyapong, Boye Laryea, John Sewu and Thomas Adondo Abotibala.
The rest are Emmanuel Arhin, Nii Adjei Tawia, Samuel Martey and Philip Nii Adjei Assafuah.
The 2nd vice chairmanship race will be a battle between Joana Frances Adda, Charles Taylor Quarshie, Rexford Agyei Frimpong, Michael Kofi Mackenzie and Nana Owusu Fordjour.
On the secretary front, Sabo Adams, Nii Odarlai Parker and Solomon Asante are expected to battle it out.
For the assistant secretary position, Daniel Odei-Appiah, Solomon Nyarko, Anthony Dubie Fordjour and Joseph Ofosu Siaw are among the eight contestants. The rest are Emmanuel Chapman Kodak, Asare Benjamin Kwaku, Baba Seidu Issaka and Ransford George Mensah.
The organizer position will be between Prince Obeng, Nathaniel Tetteh Bossah (Ashanti Hene), Ibrahim Tetteh (Finidi) and Francis Ebo Mensah (Uncle Ebo).
Five women namely, Roseline Danquah, Grace Acheampong, Vida Owusu, Humu Dilly Saeed and Naa Torshie Torto, will battle it out for the women’s organizer position.
For the youth organizer, Philip Doe, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu (Baba Taufique), Boamah Osei Gideon, Kissi Yeboah Prince and Moses Abor will face each other.
For the treasurer position, Mordecai Quashie, Safura Saeed and Francisca Anyorkor Boateng Amponsem complete the first three. The rest are Rachel Tutu, Hajia Moda Zinabu Issaka and John Manuh.
The Nasara Coordinatr position will be contested by Tahiru Hashim, Prince Aminu Saana, Hajj Ahmed Suraju and Abdul Aziz Yahaya. The rest are Alhaji Kamil Hussain, Yussif Salisu, Umar Sani and Alhaji Adams Daud.