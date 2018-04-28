NDC 'Unity Walk' underway in Kumasi

Thousands of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are currently embarking on their 8th unity walk in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
The NDC Unity Walk is aimed at closing the ranks of the umbrella family and building bridges that were broken in the party before and during the 2016 electioneering.
According to the map for the 8th Unity Walk, it started at the Aboabo post office with the supporters moving towards the Manhyia roundabout after which they will gather at the Asawase MA school park to be addressed by leading members of the party.
Former President John Mahama who has been a key patron of previous unity walks in the other regions is present.
Other former government appointees including Julius Debrah who was the ex-Chief of Staff, former Deputy Power Minister John Jinapor, former Deputy Ashanti Region Minister Joseph Yamin, former Mayor Kojo Bonsu and Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak are all present.
