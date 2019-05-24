'A chip off the old block', Zanetor rebukes Korle-Klottey Assembly for lateness

MP for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Rawlings seems to have borrowed some of her father's traits as she rebuked members of the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly for starting their first general meeting very late.
Dr Zanetor Rawling’s action comes at the back of the late start of the first ordinary general assembly meeting in Accra last Friday by the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly which was scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m. but begun around 10:40 a.m.
“We are here to serve the people and so let us stick to the time we give to ourselves so that we can achieve the feat we aim for. The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has laid down so many wonderful ideas and I think that if we all share that vision we will have something great to talk about.
“Perhaps we may be one of the first to make Accra the cleanest city. We can set the pace for order to happen so my prayer is that if we say it is 9:00, it is 9:00,” she said.
Dr Zanetor subsequently pledged her to resolve to work closely with the assembly to ensure that it progressed, and called for strong teamwork among the members of the assembly and all other stakeholders in order to put Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly first.
“There is a huge job to be done and for me, I think the more hands the better. I am all on board to play my role and go beyond my specific role provided it is within the confines of the law.
“I am very passionate about working hand-in-hand with everyone irrespective of our political differences in terms of where we belong, we must remember that if Korle-Klottey is to move forward, we have to work together,” Dr Zanetor added.
The MCE of Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Mr Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, indicated that the assembly by virtue of its location was being closely monitored by numerous personalities across the country, and therefore needed to be sensitive in the way it handled affairs.
He said that the assembly was taking steps to tackle all issues specifically in the area of revenue collection, environmental and sanitation issues, the provision of social and economic infrastructure as well as rolling out programmes to benefit the people of Korle-Klottey.
He noted that through various human activities recently, insanitary scenes across the globe and specifically in cities and towns had become an issue of grave concern.
“I am inclined to believe that it is against this backdrop that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made that firm statement with regard to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. To me that statement meant that all assemblies in Accra have to collectively play very active roles in doing their bid within their specific jurisdiction towards the total achievement of a clean Accra,” he said.
