'A good man in a wrong party'- Sam George's birthday message to NPP' Sammy Awuku

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George has wished New Patriotic Party' (NPP) National Organiser Sammy Awuku a happy birthday in the most hilarious way.
Sammy Awuku who was born on April 10, 1984, turns 35 today.
The NDC MP who was recently at the centre of the Ayawaso chaos after being assaulted by a national security officer took to his Facebook page to wish his political rival a happy birthday.
He wrote: To a friend, brother and 'adversary', a good man in the wrong party 😎. Happy birthday @sammiawuku from @mys_vee_ and I. May the LORD continue to order your steps and may Mary do you show tonite.
This generated some funny comments on Facebook with many commending Sam George for the hilarious post despite their political differences.
