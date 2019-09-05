A/R: Supporters of disqualified Asawase NDC aspirant unhappy, burn tyres near party office

Angry supporters of disqualified National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Asawase Constituency, Massawudu Mubarak exhibited their anger as they burned car tyres near the Ashanti Regional NDC office in protest of the disqualification.
The thick smoke from the burning tyres engulfed the nearby party office.
Mr Massawudu Mubarak was disqualified on by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC clearing the path for incumbent Asawase MP, Muntaka Mohammed ahead of election 2020.
The disqualification followed the recommendation of the party’s Committee for settlement of outstanding disputes over the selection of NDC parliamentary candidates for the next general elections.
Police arrived on the scene and tried to calm the protestors.
Some NDC members in Asawase earlier filed a petition to the National Executive Council of the party following their inability to file the nomination form of Masawudu Mubarak.
The NDC put in place a conflict resolution committee to resolve the impasse in the constituency.
Photos: Citi News