Afriyie Ankrah cautions NDC against complacency ahead of 2024 elections

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has warned its members not to exhibit signs of complacency ahead of the 2024 elections.
Speaking after the launch of his campaign to contest the General Secretary position he explained that the governing party will be very desperate in trying to deploy other means thus the need for NDC members to remain focused on winning the next polls.
“The governing party will be very desperate in trying to deploy other means so for me, if genuine elections are held today, the NPP will struggle to get 40 percent, but we know they won’t do genuine elections. That is why the NDC must not be complacent and say that we have won already. I don’t want to hear that. We must fight to the finish. We want to win an overwhelming victory that nobody can do anything about it.”
He announce in September his intention to contest for the position of the General Secretary stating his priority is to engage disgruntled cadres and party members in order to unify the party.
According to him, the party, at this stage needs to be unified, especially those party members who feel neglected in the past.
“The general approach is to bring everybody on board. I know so many people. You know it’s not as if there is a deliberate attempt to sideline anybody, it’s just an evolution of the party and even the society.
“We are both physical and spiritual beings so you don’t want to have very key strategic people walking around with bitterness. Of course there is some bitterness which is unfounded,” Mr. Ankrah said.
He added, “If you are harbouring bitterness in your heart for no reason, you will die, but people who genuinely feel they’ve been neglected there is a way to bring them back and bring the spirit of the party back. That is what wins elections and it is going to be a major thing and I’m well positioned to do that.”