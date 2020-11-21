Agyapa report to Akufo-Addo was not an invitation for him to comment-Edudzi Tamakloe

Member of the NDC's legal team, Edudzi Tamakloe says the Agyapa report by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu sent to the President was not an invitation for him to comment on it.
According to him, the former Special Prosecutor clearly stated that the report he sent to the President was out of courtesy.
Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu resigned from his opposition on Monday citing among other things interference from President Akufo-Addo.
The Presidency refuted the claims and explained that Martin Amidu was only directed to incorporate the response of those indicted in the report.
But Martin Amidu sees this as an interference in his work.
Speaking on TV3, Edudzi Tamakloe said the report sent to the Presidency was not for Akufo-Addo to comment and direct Martin Amidu on what do but was out of courtesy.
He noted that the said direction is clearly against the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
Edudzi Tamakloe also said there was no need for the President to hand over the response of the Finance Minister to Martin Amidu because during the drafting of the report Martin Amidu stated that he has requested for all documents on the deal.
President Akufo-Addo has also directed the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to provide Martin Amidu with police protection.
This comes after Martin Amidu who resigned as the Special Prosecutor earlier this week made claims on November 19, 2020 that his life was under threat.
Mr Amidu went as far to say should anything happen to him the President should be blamed.
Eugene Arhin says Akufo-Addo has taken notice of the claims made by Mr Amidu and has acted by directing the IGP to ensure he is safe.
Martin Amidu has in an interview asked members of the governing NPP to desist from peddling falsehood about him.
Martin Amidu said if the attack does not stop he will be forced to respond which may be unpalatable for them.
He has refuted claims by the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that he has a medical condition for which he should not have been appointed.
According to him, the claims that he has a medical report in Germany are untrue.