Joy FM's campaign to improve free SHS gets harsh reaction from Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo addressing a ceremony where an Honorary Doctorate Degree was conferred on him at UCC attacked Accra-based radio station Joy FM's campaign to improve free SHS.
The station has last week invited comments from parents, teachers, students and headmasters to verify complaints that started as short comments about deep challenges with the government’s flagship Free SHS on social media.
On the station’s Super Morning Show programme on Tuesday and Wednesday, parents and headmasters have complained about a distorted education calendar with the onset of the Double-Track System.
The Double-Track System divides the education calendar among Gold and Green Track students to deal with huge class sizes that have been occasioned by a boom in SHS enrolment figures.
Parents have particularly complained about having to pay more money – than they used to pay when tuition for their wards came at a cost – to get their children private teachers or enrol them for extra classes because their children spend months at home due to the Double Track arrangements.
One headmaster said on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has failed to release funds for feeding and other provisions for first-year students.
The headmaster, identified only as Kwame, said the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) cannot be asked to assist because the associations seem non-existent in many schools currently.
On Thursday, teachers and students too shared their harrowing experiences with the programme.
One student, Ewurama, revealed that at her school, for instance, the teachers rush through their topics “because they don’t know when the government will tell us to go home.”
This was done with the aim of highlighting the challenges and also finding lasting solutions to them.
But speaking at a ceremony where an Honorary Doctorate Degree was conferred on him, President Akufo Addo attacked the station for what he described as a campaign against Free SHS.
“A radio station is currently running a campaign against free SHS, during the last election I got the clear impression free SHS has been endorsed by all political parties and all we needed to do was to keep improving it, will a spirited defense of the free SHS policy constitute an attack on press freedom? I wonder, it cannot be that everyone has the right of reply except members of the government and officialdom…”
PRESS STATEMENT
Sunday May 30, 2021
UPDN CONDEMNS PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO’S OUTBURST ON JOY FM’s SUPER MORNING SHOW DISCUSSION ON FREE SHS POLICY
We strongly condemn in no uncertain terms, the comment made by President Akufo-Addo on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show review of the implementation of the free SHS policy.
The President addressing a ceremony where an Honorary Doctorate Degree was conferred on him at the University of Cape Coast yesterday Saturday 29th May 2021 openly launched an attack on the radio programme meant to give political actors and authorities feedback and described the radio show as a spirited attack on the free SHS policy.
“A radio station is currently running a campaign against free SHS, during the last election I got the clear impression free SHS has been endorsed by all political parties and all we needed to do was to keep improving it, will a spirited defense of the free SHS policy constitute an attack on press freedom? I wonder, it cannot be that everyone has the right of reply except members of the government and officialdom…”
To us, this is a retrogressive approach to solving societal problems.
How can a review of the free SHS policy that gave opportunity to all stakeholders including the Ghana Education Service to respond to numerous complaints filed by Parents, Head Teachers, Students among others be a spirited campaign on the policy?
The attempt by politicians who vilify and denigrate credentials of media organizations and broadcasters who discuss challenges faced with government’s policies is uncalled for, and must stop immediately.
We respectfully request and encourages the Office of the President, Government appointees and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from naysaying, media attacks and pay much attention to current reaction and challenges faced by parents, teachers, headteachers and students for the successful execution of the policy.
-END-
OFFICE OF UNITED PRESS FOR DEVELOPMENT NETWORK, ACCRA GHANA
...Signed...
Kelvin Malor
(National Organizer)
024-599-5541
David Albert Quainoo
(International Relations Manager)
+82-10-2117-4780
Betty Boafo
(Secretary)
024-487-0055
Kofi Asante Mensah
(President)
Tel: 024-469-0262
Office: 0302-965-325