Akufo-Addo congratulates Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva

President Akufo-Addo has extended a congratulatory message to Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva, President-elect of Brazil.
Akufo-Addo is hopeful the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened under Lula's reign.
"The Ghanaian people and I send warm congratulations to the President-Elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, H.E. Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
I recall with fondness, as the then Foreign Minister, the strong relations he forged with the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, which led to the exchange of State Visits, and the strengthening of the ties of co-operation between our two countries
I am hopeful that the already strong Ghana-Brazil relations will grow from strength to strength, on a shared agenda of peace, security, development, environmental protection, progress and prosperity. Best wishes for him and his country’s continued success."
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claimed victory in Brazil’s Presidential election, defeating incumbent rightwing leader Jair Bolsonaro by less than two percentage points, setting the stage for a return to leftwing governance in Latin America’s largest nation.
The tight result on Sunday completed a dramatic comeback for Lula, who was President for two terms between 2003 and 2010 but then subsequently accused of corruption.
He served time in prison for graft before his convictions were annulled.
“From January 2023, I will govern for 215mn Brazilians, not just those who voted for me. We are one people, one country, one great nation,” the 77-year-old politician said after his victory, in a speech that focused on democracy and the importance of giving Brazilians a dignified life.
“We no longer want to fight. We’re tired of seeing the other as the enemy,” he added.