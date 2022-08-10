Akufo-Addo denies endorsing Nigeria's Peter Obi

President Akufo-Addo has denied asking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to step down for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.
Akufo-Addo in a series of tweets dispelled the rumours making the rounds that he asked Tinubu, a former Lagos governor to endorse Obi, a former Anambra governor over his failing health.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo rules out ministerial reshuffle
The Ghanaian President described the rumour as “completely false and mischievous”, stressing that, he was not going to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.
“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health,” Akufo-Addo said in a tweet.
“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it,” he added.
“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”
My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qdDkyNNbtz— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022
Tinubu and Obi are frontrunners in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria and have been vigorously campaigning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
Tinubu is a member of Buhari’s party while Obi is a member of a leading opposition party. The former is backed by the establishment while the latter is backed by young Nigerians many of whom want a change in government.
The Nigerian presidential election will hold on February 25, 2023.