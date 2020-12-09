Akufo-Addo directs NPP parliamentary candidate in Savelugu to sign collation sheet

President Akufo-Addo has directed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate in Savelugu Muhamed Abdul – Samed to sign the collation sheet.
He will do that under protest and the NPP have vowed to file a formal complaint with the EC for re-collation.
NDC candidate Abdulai Jacob Iddriss polled 19,577 votes against his NPP counterpart Muhamed Abdul – Samed who polled 19,478 votes.
After the election the NPP agents refused to sign the pink sheet from the Kadia polling station where there was controversy, the EC went ahead to announce NDC’s candidate as winner.
Reports indicate that this held up the declaration of the final results from the EC and now as far as this is off, the Chairperson of the EC Jean Mensa will declare the results soon.
The NPP had earlier alleged voter irregularities but have now decided to sign the sheet.
The EC has earlier indicated that it will formally declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5 pm on December 8, 2020 but that did not happen as it was postponed.
The declaration is schedule to be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).