Akufo-Addo has neglected us - NPP former constituency chairmen lament

Some former constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country have expressed disappointment in Akufo-Addo for neglecting them.
According to them, the President has sidelined and failed to heed their calls for promotions in the Party.
The former chairmen claimed they sold properties in financing campaigns in 2016 and 2022 elections and thus have received no form of appreciation from the President.
"The resources we had to be taking care of our family, we use everything in 2016, 2020 to campaign for this party. Because of that some of our wife's are even neglecting us, they don't want to even see us."
"Right now we are suffering in the constituency, what did we get from the party? that is what they are asking us," Seidu Adam a former chairman for Sampa constituency spoke.
"If the party wants us to be useless in our families and constituency, then we are also afraid that 2024, we will also neglect them. We will make sure that with our powers the party will go into opposition."