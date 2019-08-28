Akufo-Addo's dams are of 'inferior quality' - Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC John Dramani Mahama says dams constructed under the one village one dam policy of the Akufo Addo administration are of inferior quality.
According to John Dramani Mahama, dams constructed by the government get destroyed whenever it rains.
Mr Mahama made these comments when he visited the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency where he interacted with the chiefs and people of Jindabor as part of his tour of the Savanna Region.
Addressing the chiefs and people of the Savannah region, John Mahama said: “Always remember that when you deceive people, the reality catches up with you. By God’s grace, the NPP came to power and they have started building what they call dams. It turns out that the dams they were talking of are the same dugouts that we were digging under the John Mahama administration”.
“Their dams are even of inferior quality because when it rains, the dams are breaking and the water is flowing away.”
Mr Mahama further stated that the current government was copying a similar initiative he started during his term in office.
In a related development, residents of Bongo village at Kabre in the Upper East Region lamented on the constructed dams saying the dams are too small to serve the entire community.
The residents say too much water is lost through the spillways of the dam constructed in the area which makes the facility unable to hold enough water.
One district one dam
The One-Village-One-Dam policy is aimed at ensuring all-year-round farming in Northern Ghana through the construction of irrigation dams in every village.
The policy is also expected to improve productivity and income of smallholder farmers significantly and, bring about improvements in rural livelihoods. In addition, the policy seeks to curtail migration from the north to the south in search of jobs during the off-farm season.
