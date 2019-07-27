Akufo-Addo's government is becoming increasingly intolerant - Ablakwa on militia saga

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says President Akufo-Addo's government is becoming increasingly intolerant.
His comments come on the back of the government through the Minister for Information filing a petition dated March 13, 2019, and addressed it to the Chairman of the NMC with regards to a Joy News documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the Nation.
The government said the Joy News documentary was misleading and a misrepresentation of fact.
Mr Ablakwa, however, believes that the government should not have rushed to the NMC in the first place.
"The government went too far in dragging The Multimedia Group to the NMC, Nana Akufo Addo's government is becoming increasingly intolerant. I would have thought the government wouldn't have gone to the NMC in the first place.
"I associate myself with the Media Foundation For West Africa in saying the NMC report was misleading," he spoke on Joy FM's Newsfile on July 27, 2019.
It would be recalled that on March 7, 2019, the television station, Joy News aired a 22-minute documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the Nation," which was partly aired on radio on Joy FM, Adom FM and Asempa FM.
The documentary indicated that a "militia" [De Eye Group] had been uncovered training and operating at the Christianborg Castle at Osu in Accra, which is a "security zone" with the complicity of the government as it belonged to the political party in power, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
But dissatisfied with the documentary, the government, through the Minister of Information filed a petition dated March 13, 2019, and addressed it to the Chairman of the NMC.
After months of hearings, the Commission declared that the documentary was misleading and amounted to a misrepresentation of facts.
