Akufo-Addo's handling of COVID-19 chaotic - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described the government's handling of COVID-19 as chaotic.
According to him the astronomical increase in COVID-19 cases in Ghana is a reflection of how the Akufo-Addo administration has tackled the pandemic.
Addressing Ghanaians in a Facebook live session, he said the government has been very inefficient.
"Disturbing reports are being received of health workers getting expose, testing positive and forced to go into self-isolation, quarantine or treatment, this is happening at a time that isolation and treatment centres are reported to be full and both health workers and other people are testing positive and are being compelled to self isolate at home and this is a sad reflection of the Akufo-Addo administration's chaotic handling of the situation. This is a sad reflection of inefficiency that has characterized the pandemic from the very beginning."
Mahama for some time now has been criticising the government for the manner in which it has handled COVID-19 situation in Ghana.
This criticisms also saw the Vice President Dr Mahammudu Bawumia respond to him as he said the Akufo-Addo administration has handled the pandemic better than Mahama handled 'dumsor".
This generated a lot of argument as many Ghanaians said the COVID-19 pandemic is being politicized and that will end up making Ghana lose focus in the fight and in turn see their numbers climb up.
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 12,929 with recoveries pegged at 4,468.
This indicates the detection of 339 new cases and brings the positive rate for the infection in Ghana to 4.95%.
This was made known Dr Badu Sarkodie of the Ghana Health Service at the Ministry of Information press briefing on June 18, 2020.
Total death toll still remains 66 from the last update.
261, 319 tests have been conducted so far with a positivity rate of 4.95.