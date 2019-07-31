America applauds Ghana's leadership, we can learn a lot from you - US Congress Speaker Pelosi

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Patricia Pelosi says there is a lot the United States of America can learn from Ghana in the area of environmental protection.
Pelosi who made the address in Ghana's parliament today July 31, 2019, said it was the duty of everyone to try their best in protecting the environment.
She said it was is necessary to achieve environmental justice so that future generations will have access to breathing clean air, clean water among others irrespective of where they are born.
"We must achieve environmental justice so that all children no matter where they grow up can breath clean air and drink clean water because environmental issue is a health issue. To fully achieve environmental justice we must convert the climate crisis which is a threat to the best we can. America applauds Ghana's leadership and commitment to that. Its is enshrined in your constitution which pledges quote: To protect and safeguard the national environment for posterity and protect the wider international environment for mankind. We salute your leadership and the work you have done to increase the use of renewables and advance climate resilience in your own community. Advancing the climate crisis, addressing that challenge is a public health issue, its a decision for the clean area and clean water for public health, its an economic decision, a security decision to combat drought, floods, famine, rise in sea levels, which cause competition for migration challenges. If you believe that this planet is God's protection and we are stewards of it then we have to protect it. We look forward to working with Ghana closely on that, we thank you for your leadership, we can learn a lot from Ghana in this regard," she said.
Ms Pelosi also praised Ghana for her contribution to security and peace in the world.
"Ghana is a shining star on the African continent, as a leader in exporting security beyond its borders and a model for thriving democracy in the world".
Ms Pelosi yesterday visited the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles to commemorate the 400th year since the enslaved people were forced to leave their homeland and sent to the US.
