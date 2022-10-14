Asiedu Nketia declares intention to contest NDC chairmanship position

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has officially declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the NDC.
Asiedu Nketia made the declaration in an interview with Class FM on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
“Yes I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened.”
“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees,” he said.
“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.”
“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added.
Questioned on whether his stance of contesting the chairman position will not bring rivalry between him and the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Asideu Nketia said democracy is meant to bring competition and so he sees nothing wrong competing with the incumbent.
“Is there democracy without rivalry or are we taking a decision to abandon democracy? That thinking is anti-democratic,” he stated adding “democracy must bring competition so that the best will emerge…”
The NDC is expected to go to congress on December 17, 2022 to elect new national officers.
Mr Nketia is the longest-serving General Secretary of the NDC.
He became NDC's General Secretary in 2005.