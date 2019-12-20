Be transparent in your activities so that whoever loses election 2020 will readily accept - Mahama to EC

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be transparent in its activities ahead of the 2020 general elections.
This Mahama says will ensure that whoever loses or wins will readily accept the outcome to prevent any chaos.
He said the EC must ensure that all political parties are engaged and involved in the electoral process to boost the integrity of the upcoming polls.
Mahama speaking at a stakeholder engagement with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, said if the EC fails to check its systems to avoid bias, there may be turmoil in the 2020 elections.
He was of the view that the EC had taken an entrenched position not to properly engage some political parties on electoral reforms.
“There are issues arising from the last election that we would want to put on board so that we look at it and see how we can enhance the process so that all of us feel that the process has integrity and we are confident that we are all being treated fairly so that whoever wins and whoever loses will readily accept that this was the free expression of the will of the people,” he said.
The EC and the NDC are in disagreement over the former's decision to compile a new voters registers.
The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at a recent press conference said the new register “defies logic and must be fiercely resisted as we in the NDC intend to do.”
Peter Otokunor the Deputy General Secretary of NDC says the country does not need a new voters' register now.
Peter Otokunor said if the Electoral Commission's reasons for the compilation of a new register is the high rate of manual verification, then the problem is with the software, not the voters’ register.
The Electoral Commission has already submitted its budget to Parliament detailing how much the commission wants to spend for the compilation of a new voters' register.