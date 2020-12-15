Boniface Siddique attributes Madina defeat to over-voting, vows to challenge results

All information on 2020 elections intact- EC The Electoral Commission (EC) has said no information relating to the 2020…

Renewed clashes at Kassena-Nankana, two more dead Two more persons have been killed bringing the death toll to three following…

NPP to critically analyze performance of party in Ashanti Region The Ashanti Regional Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to set up a…

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag gives update on Kudus' injury Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said his side team delivered a perfect display as…

'New variant' of coronavirus identified - Hancock A new variant of coronavirus has been found which is growing faster in some…