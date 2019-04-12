First NDC Co-Chairman Alhaji Ussifu Ali dead

The first Co-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Ussifu Ali has been confirmed dead.
Alhaji Ussifu was also a member of the Council of Elders.
Reports say he passed on at on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Member of Parliament for the North Tongu tweeted: May Almighty Allah accept the soul of Alhaji Ussifu Ali, the NDC’s first Co-Chairman and member of our Council of Elders.
We will miss his unparalleled wisdom and unifying prowess.
I have personally lost a counsellor and a compass.
RIP Alhaji