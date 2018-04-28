BREAKING NEWS: Bugri Naabu loses NPP NR chairmanship slot

Prime News Ghana can confirm that the Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has lost has lost the chairmanship slot.
Bugri Naabu lost the seat to Mohammed A. Bantima Samba aka Sambat on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Bugri Naabu prior to the elections pleaded with his contender to step down and allow him to continue ruling.
The outspoken chairman paid a call to His Royal Majesty, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa (I), King and President of Gonja Traditional Council to officially inform him of his intention to seek reelection in the upcoming regional election of the NPP.
Mohammed A. Bantima Samba garnered 312 votes to beat the incumbent Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu who had 116 votes.
Below are the results of the elections:
CHAIRMAN
Mohammed A. Bantima Samba ... 312
Alhaji Adballah Hindu ... 25
Alhaji Mugis Sibawey ... 0
Daniel Bugri Naabu ... 116
Amadu Inusah [Dagomba Boy] ... 99