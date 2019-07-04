Check out how BBC pidgin reported the proposed 450-seater Parliament chamber

The proposed new 450-seater Parliament chamber has generated a lot of talks in Ghana with most comments being negative.
Seems majority of the Ghanaian populace are not happy with the plan and a social media campaign with the hashtag #DropThatChamber has begun on social media.
The issue has gained international attention and BBC pidgin have not been left out of the reportage.
Check out how they reported.
Plans to build new 450-seater Parliament chamber dey bore Ghanaians chakaa
Plans by Ghana government to build new 450-seater Parliament chamber dey bore Ghanaians big time.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu talk sey dem no go spend more than $200 million on de new parliamentary chamber.
"We all think sey de facility no for go beyond some amount, that $200 million. We dey look at anything between $150 million den $200 million," Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu reveal.
Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye unveil de new design last Friday when de architect, David Adjaye place courtesy call on am.
But check like de move no shedda dey sit well plus some Ghanaians who start dey kick against de move.
Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) Executive Director, Rashid Draman say "if you consider de issues wey dey trouble de country, dis building no be priority."
Mandems con sey out of all de chaw tins wey de country dey need, hunger dey whip some people, some students dey learn under trees den stuff but leadership rather wan build new parliament chamber.
Some legislators like Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak say de plans for de new building be misplaced priority.
But according to Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, de reason dem for get dis new chamber be sake of when dem get full house, Ministers den others who for appear on de floor no dey get place seat.
Also, de new chamber go make am possible for de President to be sworn in parliament before Parliament.