Communicating gov't policies was a major setback for my administration - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the communication of government policies was one of the major challenges of his administration that led to his defeat in 2016.
According to him, he regrets the failure of his government for not communicating his policies to the understanding of the people of Ghana.
In a facebook interaction yesterday, the NDC flagbearer said communication has been one of the major difficulties in the public service.
According to him, “When you lead a country, you have a vision, and you come up with policies that will help you attain that vision; how to communicate that vision is one of the major difficulties governments face''.
He added that : “And, so, it is one of the regrets I have that with the policies that we churned out in education, in the health sector and all that, we did not sell that to the people in a manner that they could understand, and, so, people could see hospitals being built but they did not understand the policy driving it – Bringing Health To Your Doorstep – which was the policy that we were carrying out.
Mr Mahama further indicated that in his next term communication in government will be improved so that people can, at every step of the way, know what the government is trying to implement.
Commenting on the banking sector the former President who doubles as the NDC flagbearer said he will turn the difficulties bedevilling the banking sector into opportunities that will culminate in forging a stronger and more resilient banking environment.
The Bank of Ghana has revoked the operations of insolvent savings and loans companies, with renowned ones including GN Savings and Loans, and Ideal Finance being part of the 23 banks whose licenses have been revoked.
The other banks affected by this move include Women’s World Bank Savings and Loans, Unicredit Savings and Loans Ltd, Global Access Savings and Loans Company Ltd, Accent Financial Services Ltd, Midland Savings and Loans Company Ltd, First Allied Savings and Loans Company Limited, among others.
He said he will outline strategies which will help to revive the banking sector.
