Court annuls all Berekum West NPP elections

The Sunyani High Court has nullified all the elections within the Berekum West Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region.
Some polling station chairmen and coordinators petitioned the Court over alleged irregularities during the polling station executive elections.
The petitioners were a polling station chairman, Emmanuel Taku, a polling station coordinator, Samuel Oppong Tiah, and a polling station organizer, Shadrick kofi Afiriyie.
The petitioners had argued that, the right procedures were not use in conducting the polling station executive elections and so prayed the court to annul the elections for fresh ones to be organized.
The petitioners were not happy with the Brong Ahafo Regional executives of the NPP on how they supervised elections with several irregularities.
The Court, presided by His Lordship, Patrick Baayeh, on Friday May 18, 2018, therefore ruled in favour of the petitioners, saying, fresh elections should be held to elect various executives.