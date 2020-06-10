Covid-19 cases will reach 100k after voter registration exercise - Minority 

The Minority in Parliament says Ghana is likely to record 100,000 Covid-19 cases if the EC is allowed to go ahead with its voter registration exercise.
According to the Minority, the country has cross the 10, 000 for the virus but this is the time we want to allow the EC to go ahead with its voter registration exercise.
Member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee Magnus Amoatey said "When we have 100 cases of Covid-19 we were locked down, today we have 10, 000 and we are asking the EC to go and gather 18 million Ghanaians to go and queue and write their names for a new voters register. I am sure by the time we finish this registration God forbid we will record over 100 thousand positive cases."
Parliament has approved the Electoral Commission's Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 126).
This CI will allow the Commission to compile a new voters’ register with new requirements.
Out of the 198 MPs who were present in the Chamber, 106 from the Majority side voted in favour while 92 Minority members voted against it.
The Minority prior to the voting had argued that the C.I. will disenfranchise many Ghanaians who do not have a passport or Ghana Card – as the new requirements demand – before they can register to vote in the December 2020 elections.
They say the C.I. will spell doom for the country’s democracy and they will hold the Electoral Commission officials pushing for its approval responsible for any future occurrences.