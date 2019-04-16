CPDA to launch maiden Vice Presidential Permutations Forum

A novel forum to discuss the qualities and personalities in the run to become Vice-Presidential running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama will be held on Wednesday at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
The event is being spearheaded by political communications analyst and consultant Dr Etse Sikanku and his Center for Public Discourse (CPDA) think tank.
CPDA is a think tank dedicated to enriching Ghana’s democracy by providing first rate, top-notch and incisive discourse and analysis on major national political issues and events within the political communication space. The idea is completely novel, exciting and promises to be engaging.
The event is the first of its kind to be held in Ghana’s democratic dispensation. The purpose is to encourage public discourse and debate on a position that is consequential to the fortunes of the nation.
Several questions will guide the discussion. Who is in the run and most likely to become John Mahama’s running matefor the 2020 elections? What are the key qualities needed for the position of Vice President? Has Dr Bawumia changed the role or notion of the Vice presidency? Is Ghana ready for a female Vice President?
The goal of the Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA) is to provide top-notch research, political, media and communication analysis in the area of public and social discourse through professional expertise, comprehensive examination and critical analysis of deliberations within the public sphere.
According to Dr Etse Sikanku, Chief Discourse Analyst of CPDA and a political communication specialist, “choosing a Vice Presidential nominee is no light task. It’s a weighty decision with consequences for the party and the nation. That is why we should as the public or citizens be involved in the public discourse surrounding the selection of a key political position or party role.”
He added that “deliberation, discourse, speech, media and communication are seen as an essential part of our democracy. Indeed the quality of this discourse is critical to the growth of our democracy and that’s why such a key and novel forum is being held”
Several prominent experts, analysts, academics and strategists will be on hand to lend weight, quality and substantiveness to the discussions.
They include Godfred Akoto Boafo, Head of Current Affairs and Politics, Citi FM; Dr Nansata Yakubu, Development Consultant & Democracy Engineer; Evans Mensah, Head of Political Desk, Joy FM; Dr Kojo Asante, Director for Advocacy and Policy Engagement, CDD and Prof. Yaw Gyampo, Dept of Political Science, University of Ghana.
