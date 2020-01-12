Demonstration against new voters' register unnecessary - Dr. Osae

A local governance expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has described as unnecessary the demonstration by opposition political parties over the compilation of a new voters' register.
The EC's decision to compile a new voters' register has attracted many reactions and resulted in a demonstration by some opposition political parties.
However, the Electoral Commission has justified their decision to change the voters' register saying the move is to have a more credible one to pave way for a smooth election and avoid issues surrounding the process.
The NDC among other opposition political parties held a demonstration at Tamale yesterday to protest against the compilation of the new voters' register for the 2020 elections.
The parties say the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources.
But speaking to Starr FM today, Dr Oduro Osae stated that if the party are unhappy with the process they should rather head to court
''I think that the demonstration is not very necessary at this stage of our political line because I am of the view that in a democratic environment once there is rule of law if there are disagreements we should be able to resolve them using the rule of law. The opposition parties should have gone to court, for instance, to injunct the Electoral Commission to prevent the commission from continuing the process rather than advancing on a demonstration. We have gone pass demonstration in a democratic dispensation and it's unfortunate we are using that tool''.
He also appealed to the political parties to use the IPAC platforms to dialogue with the EC, adding ''when it fails they can go to court''.
Meanwhile, a group calling itself coalition of political parties are in support of the Electoral Commission's move to acquire a new voters' register ahead of election 2020.
The parties say the new voters' register will enhance the credibility of the elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.
The parties have called on all other political parties in the country to rally behind the EC to organise a free and fair election.