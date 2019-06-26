Akufo-Addo's gov't has disappointed Ghanaians more than Mahama - Manasseh Azure

Journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni says per his discussion with Ghanaians, the Akufo-Addo administration has disappointed most people.
According to Manasseh, it appears that the disappointment previously held about the Mahama led administration is more serious for the Akufo-Addo government.
In a Facebook post, Manasseh said, "We often discuss Ghana. I have made an observation in their general views in the past few years. When John Mahama was president, people often said they were disappointed with the way he was running the country.
"They said they lost hope in the Mahama government. When Nana Akufo-Addo became president, people say they have lost hope in Ghana and have given up on our country. It appears the second one is more serious."
Manasseh added that the decision made by Ghanaians to vote for the NPP government now looks like a trick used by some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra where bars of soaps are usually sold to customers in place of smartphones.
“The difference between the expectations of the Akufo-Addo government and what we have witnessed is vast. It appears we bought the latest smartphone on December 7, 2016, at Circle, and when we got home, we realised it was a bar of key soap”
Read the full text of his post below:
Because of the work I do, I meet and speak with people from different backgrounds — the young and old, public servants and private sector players, people in government and those in opposition, politicians and civil society activists, Ghanaians and diplomats.
We often discuss Ghana. I have made an observation in their general views in the past few years. When John Mahama was president, people often said they were disappointed with the way he was running the country.
They said they lost hope in the Mahama government. When Nana Akufo-Addo became president, people say they have lost hope in Ghana and have given up on our country. It appears the second one is more serious.
The difference between the expectations of an Akufo-Addo government and what we have witnessed is vast. It appears we bought the latest smartphone on December 7, 2016, at Circle, and when we got home, we realised it was a bar of key soap.
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, I’m sure the very honest people in the NPP will tell you they expected better from an Akufo-Addo government than what we have seen so far. You may have a point in your submissions, but I must say, if Jesus Christ had told me this was how an Akufo-Addo government was going to be, I would have doubted him.
Nana Akufo-Addo still has some time left to make a difference, but judging from what I have witnessed so far, I must say I’m underwhelmed. And for the first time since 2004, I’m wondering if I should vote in 2020.
READ ALSO :