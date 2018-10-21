Don't let NPP "crush your testicles twice" – Mahama to Ghanaians

NDC flagbearer aspirant John Mahama has said NPP used lies and sweet promises to hoodwink the electorate into voting for them in the 2016 elections, and now faltering to manage the country since the party’s own lies are coming full circle
.
John Mahama who is in the Brong Ahafo Region as part of his five-day tour said it is now up to Ghanaians to ensure that the NPP does not “crush their testes for the second time”.
“Excuse me to say: ‘When you step on a man’s testes once, we’ll see if the same man will sit aloof and watch you crush his testes for the second time’”, Mahama told the delegates.
He, therefore, urged the Akufo-Addo government to arrest the owner of the now-defunct DKM Microfinance Limited and pay its aggrieved customers all their locked-up deposits as promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the lead-up to the 2016 elections.
According to John Mahama, the NPP, in the run-up to the 2016 elections, accused him and his wife of being the owners of the collapsed microfinance firm and promised to retrieve for the clients, all their locked-up investments.
READ MORE: Court orders arrest of DKM founder, 4 others
With the NPP now being in power, John Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government should have no difficulty fulfilling that promise to the customers of the defunct DKM.
The government, he said, must ensure the owner of the company is arrested and all customers settled appropriately.
“When we were in office, the NPP lied that DKM belonged to me and my wife. Today, you are in power, you, who DKM belongs to, you promised that you will collect the people’s money for them when you come into power; please collect their DKM money and give it back to them,” he said while addressing delegates of the party in the Dormaa East Constituency at Wamfie.