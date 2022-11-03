Dr Kwabena Duffuor declares intention to contest NDC flagbearership race

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race when nominations open.
Dr Duffuor on Thursday, November 3 officially announced his intention to contest the presidential race in the party.
“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so.”
According to him, 'Sika mpe dede' but ɛkɔm frɛ dede' to wit hunger causes noise.
“Let’s all remember that even though ‘Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede. Yɛ ani abere, ɛkɔm de yɛn.’!”
He indicated that the economic hardship has subjected many Ghanaians to severe hunger.
READ ALSO: NDC extends date for filling nominations for national polls
He believes he is the right man to lead NDC and subsequently deliver Ghanaians from the current curries.
"Let us rescue our economy to end the hardship, pain and suffering of our fellow citizens. We are a great Nation and we have the capacity to rebuild our economy again as we did during 2009 –2012.”
Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 and later under President John Mahama to 2013.
There are indications former President John Mahama will seek to lead NDC again for the election 2024 but he is yet to officially declare that intention.
“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so.”— Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (@DrDuffuor) November 3, 2022