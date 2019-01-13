EC affirms NPP aspirant to vie Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Saturday gave its consent to Lydia Alhassan, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to contest the by-election.
The by-election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
The EC gave the authority to the aspirant after she filed her nomination form with the Ayawaso District Office located at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Accra.
The seat became vacant after the death of her husband, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, the sitting Member of Parliament on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Maa Lydia as she is affectionately called, arrived at the premises of the Commission at 1:30 pm with the party executives and supporters to present the forms.
The motor riders were not left out, as they show some glimpses of riding skills from the party’s headquarters to the Commission to the admiration of bystanders.
Charles Kwame Osei, the Deputy Returning Officer, Ayawaso West Wuogon, who received the forms, told the Ghana News Agency that, the Commission was satisfied with the requirements on the nomination forms after its appraisal.
“After going through the forms, they were satisfied with the provisions of the forms and has granted her the nod to campaign ahead of the impending by-election,” he stated.
He said as required, the NPP aspirant submitted a cheque for GH¢10,000 as filing fee, two registered voters’ signatures on the forms as a proposer and seconder, respectively.
This was supported by 18 other registered voters in the Constituency as assenting to the nomination.
Other documents are two copies of a recent post-card-size photograph taken against a red background, revealing the full face and ears of the candidate.
He commended the supporters for comporting themselves and urged them to engage in descent campaign to advance the democratic credentials of the country.
Source: GNA