EC justifies decision to use over GHC1.5m to procure PPEs

The Electoral Commission (EC) is justifying the use of over GHC1.5m to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).
The PPEs will aid the Commission with the compilation of the new voters register as well as the upcoming general elections.
This follows earlier concerned raised by the Minority in Parliament, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu asked the EC to come clean on the source of funding for the purchase of these PPEs.
Deputy Commissioner of the EC in charge of Corporate Services Dr Eric Bossman Asare speaking to Joy FM justified why the EC used such an amount.
"The Commission has over 33,000 registration centres, the price of just a thermometer gun could be between GHC300 to GHC500. So if you are even buying this for 7000 centres lets be clear how much it will cost. Remember we are not only procuring for the upcoming registration exercise, but we will also procure for our exhibition, voting by proxy as well as the elections itself, so we have our election teams and they are putting all the measures in place to ensure everyone is safe".
Haruna Iddrisu's argument that the EC should explain the reason for this procurement was that they never made any provision in its 2020 budget that was approved by Parliament.
“The EC in its Statement alleged that they did not receive any PPEs from Government. The question that the EC must answer is how it came by the PPEs it claimed were enough for the intended compilation of a new Voters Register, which has been wildly condemned by Civil Society, and well-meaning Ghanaians.
“The E.C. needed to be reminded that the Commission did not make any provision for the procurement of PPEs in its 2020 budget as approved by Parliament in December since no one anticipated the pandemic at the time of the approval of the budget,”
The Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency said the clarification will help to restore the integrity of the Electoral Commission which is already battered.
On June 16, 2020, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa and her commissioners appeared before the Special Budget Committee of Parliament.
It was a close-door meeting and details of what transpired are not yet out.