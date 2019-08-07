EC resumes replacement of lost Voter ID Cards exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that they have resumed the replacement of lost Voter ID Cards.
The exercise resumes on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at all Electoral Commission district offices.
The EC earlier this year suspended the exercise as they concentrated on the Limited Voters Registration Exercise.
With that done, the Commission has gone back to their old exercise of replacing lost cards.
The EC says, to replace a lost voter ID card, an applicant would be required to pay a replacement fee of Five Ghana Cedis (GHC 5.00). The fees are to be paid into the Commission's Bank Account and a payslip submitted to the District office.