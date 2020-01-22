EC should be more transparent in their dealings to avoid suspicions - Acting Chairman of CODEO

The Acting Chairman fo the election observer group Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) Shiekh Aremeyaw Shaibu has called on the Electoral Commission to be more transparent in their dealings to avoid suspicions.
CODEO has piled pressure on the EC to provide details of reports by its technical advisors on the need to compile a new voter's register even as it emerges the EC will begin registration in April.
READ ALSO: Demo against new voters' register suspended, parties give EC 1 week ultimatum to rescind decision
Many political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the People National Conventional (PNC) as well as Civil Society Organisations have opposed the EC's decision citing cost and poor timing.
"We do not have enough time, so even if the EC wants to go ahead with the compilation of the voters' register, the concerns raised must be looked into, the issues of suspicions has been a critical issue and there is a need to do something to reduce the suspicion and inject more confidence in the system. Come December 7, 2020, we should have a more credible voter's register, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.
The Electoral Commission has had to deal with firm opposition ever since the decision to compile a new voters' register surfaced.
The Inter-Party Resistance against the compilation of the new voters' register led by the NDC has held a series of demonstrations against the EC's plans.
They have held the 'Tikusayi' and 'Yenpini' demonstration in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.
They yesterday suspended all other intended demonstrations and gave the EC a one-week ultimatum to rescind their decision.
READ ALSO: Low turnout for NDC's 'Yenpini' demo gives me more hope for election 2020 - NPP's Chairman Wontumi
Even though there are calls by these opposition parties to rescind this decision, the EC says the compilation of the voters' register will begin in April.