EC to allow voter transfer from October 20-25

The Electoral Commission, EC says it will open the voter transfer window from the 20th to 25th of this month.
But the EC said the exercise will be limited to students who registered while in school and some security personnel.
The Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe after the exercise the commission will have two weeks to prepare the final register for the 2020 elections.
"By law not less than 42 days to the elections we should allow for transfer with the...only the students and the security personnel who were outside their jurisdiction who can transfer. We are doing the voter transfer from the 20th to 25th of this months."
He said they will by November 11, 2020, send copies of the final new voters' register to the political parties.
Last week, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for instance raised concerns that the final register was not ready, yet aspirants have been asked to file their nomination forms this week – October 5 to October 9, 2020.
What happens if someone assumed to be a registered voter endorses an aspirant’s nomination forms and it turns out that the said person does not have his name in the final gazetted register, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia for instance questioned in a radio interview.
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has also urged the EC to ensure that the final register is given out to all parties ahead of time.
Reacting in the radio interview, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said the EC plans to give the register out to the parties one month to the elections.
“We could have even given them out earlier but because we should finish with the transfers and special voters’ compilation before we can give the register out,” he said.